Equity’s EVA Chatbot to Support Customers on Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram

Equity Bank customers will now be able to access support services from a chat banking platform dubbed Equity Virtual Assistant (EVA). The solution comprises WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Telegram chat services.

The EVA chatbot will will be able to simulate conversations with users. allowing them to manage their accounts and perform transactions such as buying airtime, sending money, buying goods and services and paying bills. They sill also be able to view their account balances and access their statements from any of the three social media platforms.

Equity Bank Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi said the institution would continually invest in technology to give users convenience and control.

Using Artificial Intelligence, Equity Bank says that EVA will be able to constantly evolve and learn from the interactions it has with customers to provide responses. The Equity Virtual Assistant aims to improve customer experience and streamline banking processes.

Virtual assistants have become increasingly common in the digital age, with organizations including Safaricom, Absa and Kenya Airways using chatbots to offer timely solutions to their customers.

