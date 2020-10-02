Equity Bank Refunds Woman Sh900,000 Siphoned From Account Following Public Uproar

Equity Bank has refunded a customer who on Tuesday lost their life savings under unclear circumstances.

Asnael Moturi, aired her grievances through her son only identified as Cerebral Assassin on Twitter.

The mother of three lost Sh900,000 a day after registering an Equitel SIM card at Equity Bank, Kisii Branch.

She lost her ATM card on Sunday, September 27 and upon seeking help at the bank on Monday, the card was blocked. She reported the matter at Ogembo Police Station.

The bank advised her to register a line and to switch her phone off her phone for 24 hours for activation to take place.

Equity bank informed her that one of their agents would reach her after the period lapsed. True to their word, she received a call on Tuesday from a Kisii Branch employee who helped with the process.

Two hours later, the money had gone missing.

While the bank has refunded the money, they did not admit liability on their part for the loss that has been experienced by other customers.

“The bank called me my mum for cross-examination today. They asked her questions on the circumstances under which the money was siphoned and decided to refund her based on the precinct that she did not go there to get an Equitel line, she went to get an atm. Something around that. The bank did not issue us with an official statement,” Cerebral Assassin told a local blog.

I would also like to thank @PoliceKE and @DCI_Kenya Kisii offices for their inputs and assistance in this case. Keep on doing the good work and protecting hardworking citizens — Cerebral Assassin (@xysist) October 2, 2020

