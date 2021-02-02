Equity Afia Opens Medical Centres In Kisii, Matuu To Provide Affordable Healthcare

Equity Afia (EQA), established in 2015 under the Equity Group Foundation’s (EGF) health pillar has opened two medical centres in Kisii and Matuu (Machakos).

With the opening of the centres, at least 1.3 million Kenyans will enjoy access to quality and affordable healthcare services.

Strategically located in Matuu at Al Plaza along KC Road and in Kisii at Ouru Complex along the Kisii- Kisumu Highway, the two medical centres enter the respective markets to complement medical services offered by other private healthcare service providers, mission facilities and government healthcare centres.

With the opening of the two new medical centres, Equity Afia now has a national network of 35 medical centres distributed across 13 counties including Machakos, Kisii, Muranga, Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Mombasa, Meru, Kakamega, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu and Trans Nzoia.

Equity Group Foundation Executive Director Reuben Mbindu noted that EGF through Equity Afia remains committed to empowering lives through offering quality healthcare services at affordable costs.

“The Equity Afia network of medical centres continues to grow steadily and we are delighted to note that in 2020 we successfully launched 22 new medical centres in various parts of Kenya. It is our vision that all Equity Afia medical centres including the Kisii and Matuu clinics will act as first response emergency centres for many, wellness centres for those seeking a healthy lifestyle but most of all, as primary medical centres for all Kenyans offering quality and affordable medical services,” he said.

Also speaking during the unveiling was Equity Afia Kisii Medical Officer-In-Charge, Dr Magare Magare who said, “As Equity Afia, we are happy that we now have a presence in Kisii and Matuu and that residents of the two areas will enjoy affordable services. Our prices are competitive and the medical centres are managed by qualified personnel led by an accredited Medical Officer. We offer general outpatient services, specialized clinics like obstetrics and gynaecology, wellness clinics, dental services, optical services, dermatological services, paediatric services and nutrition services among others including laboratory and pharmaceutical services.”

Equity Afia has so far recorded 315,407 cumulative patient visits through its network of medical centres.

