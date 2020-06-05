Equatorial Guinea Set To Dismiss Ex-Harambee Stars Coach Sebastien Migne

Equatorial Guinea will not renew contract of former Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Mignè when it expires end of this month.

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne is set to go for August holidays without a job.

The former Kenya coach has already been linked with the coaching position with the Central Africa Republic national team.

The Equatorial Guinea FA released a statement suggesting that it has decided against retaining the services of Migne.

“Sébastien Migné will leave his position as national coach in July. Thanks for everything! #nzalangnacional,” reads a short note posted on federation’s Instagram page.

The 46-year-old, who took over the reins on 8 November 2019, failed to win his first two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers losing to Tanzania and Tunisia.

There were other issues that made his stay no longer welcome, forcing the federation to invoke a clause in his contract which stated that any party was free to terminate the deal at any time.

Migne’s past job with Kenya ended by mutual consent in August last year after a year in charge during which time he led the Harambee Stars to their first Nations Cup in 15 years.

His tenure ended when Kenya were eliminated from qualifying for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) as they lost to neighbours Tanzania on penalties in the tournament for locally-based players.

Migne has also coached Congo Brazzaville and worked with Claude Le Roy in Oman, Syria and DR Congo.

