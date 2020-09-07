EPRA Warns Public Against Fraudsters Purporting To Help Clients Get Licences “Faster”

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has warned members of the public against fraudsters purporting to fast-track the processing of licence applications at the authority.

In a fraud alert published in the local dailies, the state agency advised clients and the general public to remain vigilant.

The authority noted that processing and issuance of all petroleum licence is done free of charge.

“All licences and permits issued by the Authority bear Quick Reference codes for verification,” the notice reads.

The authenticity of the licence or permit issued by the authority can also be verified by dialling *363#.

“The status of a licence or permit application can be checked by sending a short message with words ‘application status’ plus the ‘reference number’ obtained after submitting your application to 40850 e.g. ‘Application 12345’ or dialing *363#.”

“You can confirm the identity of the Authority’s employees by sending a short message with word ’employee’ and then ‘ID number’ e.g ‘Employee 123456’ to 40850.

EPRA is established as the successor to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) under the Energy Act, 2019 with an expanded mandate of inter alia regulation of upstream petroleum and coal.

The authority plays among other functions, regulating generation, importation, exportation, transmission, distribution, supply and use of electrical energy with the exception of licensing of nuclear facilities.

