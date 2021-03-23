EPRA Warns Kenyans Of Fraudster Extorting Businessmen

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has warned the public against a fraudster allegedly extorting businessmen for licence fees.

In a statement, EPRA said that a man only identified as Engineer Maingi is not their staff and is not allowed to transact business on behalf of EPRA.

“EPRA has received numerous reports of an individual purporting to be EPRA staff. The individual is soliciting money from our licensees in pretence of processing their licences,” read the statement in part.

“The Authority wishes to notify all licensees that license application or renewal fee is only payable through the Authority’s Kenya Commercial Bank Account – 1107180198 or M-PESA Paybill No. 899000 and not to individuals,” added the statement.

Licensees have been advised to report suspected fraudsters to the nearest police station or to the Authority.

Fraudster ALERT! @EPRA_Ke has received numerous reports of an individual purporting to be EPRA staff. The individual is soliciting money from our licensees in pretence of processing their licences.^DC pic.twitter.com/B9otyk2hap — Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (@EPRA_Ke) March 23, 2021

