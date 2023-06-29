in BUSINESS, NEWS

EPRA To Review Fuel Prices on Friday As 16% VAT Takes Effect

FUEL PUMP. [COURTESY]

Kenyans will pay more for fuel starting Friday as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) seeks to apply the extra 8% value-added tax (VAT).

The higher prices will go into effect this week, according to a public notification from EPRA.

Fuel costs will go up after President William Ruto assented to the 2023 Finance Bill, which called for raising the VAT on petroleum goods from the current 8 percent to 16 percent.

“Following the enactment into law of the Finance Act 2023, we will on Friday announce reviewed maximum petroleum pump prices,” the regulatory body said.

A liter of petrol is retailing at Sh182.7, Diesel at Sh168.4, and kerosene at Sh161.13.

In response to the passage of the Finance Bill, the opposition has urged its supporters to resist the new law by carpooling, and walking.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga told a rally in Kamukunji on Tuesday urged Kenyans to not pay taxes as he called for civil disobedience.

“Let us deny Ruto the fuel tax by limiting consumption of petrol and diesel. One way to do this is to carpool. Let us arrange to make regular journeys in a single vehicle whenever possible. Give each other a ride. Cut down on non-essential travel. Walk instead of driving whenever possible,” he said.

