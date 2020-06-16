EPRA Denies Reports That It Has Hiked Electricity Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has denied claims that there is an increase in electricity prices in the month of June 2020.

In a statement, EPRA says that it reviewed the base energy charge rates in July 2018 and these rates have not been changed to date.

“Each month, EPRA computes and gazettes the applicable pass through parameters i.e. Fuel Energy Cost (FEC), Forex Adjustment (FOREX ADJ.) and Water Resources Management Authority (WRMA) levy and reviews the Inflation Adjustment biannually. The Inflation Adjustment and the WRMA levy have remained relatively stable over the past twelve (12) months,” said the body in a statement.

According to EPRA, fuel energy costs have been declining as a result of good hydrology as well as the government’s efforts to shift away from expensive and dirty energy sources to cleaner and renewable sources of energy like solar and wind.

According to reports, a Gazette notice signed by EPRA Director General Robert Oimeke, increased the fuel energy cost charge by Ksh2.40 per kWh (Kilowatts per hour).

“This change was made pursuant to clause 2 of Part III of the Schedule of Tariffs 2018. All prices for electrical energy will also be liable to a foreign exchange fluctuation adjustment of plus 31.84 Kenyan cents per kWh,” the said Gazette notice said.

The new pricing was alleged to take effect from all meter readings of June 2020.

