EPRA Names Mueni Mutung’a As Acting Director General To Replace Pavel Oimeke

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Board has named Mueni Mutung’a as acting director general to replace Pavel Oimeke after conservatory orders in his contract renewal.

Currently, Ms Mutung’a serves as the Corporation Secretary and Director Legal Affairs.

Mr Omieke’s contract-renewal is currently the subject of a court case, under which conservatory orders have been made and are still pending.

“Ms Mutung’a has had a successful career in legal practice for a period exceeding twenty years. The Board’s choice of Ms. Mutung’a for this role is based upon her seniority in service, and upon a duly-approved succession plan,” said the board chairman Justice Jackton Ojwang.

Ms Mutung’a began her career at Robson Harris & Co. Advocates, and later served as a Legal Officer at Total Kenya Ltd. Prior to joining EPRA, Ms Mutung’a was the Corporation Secretary and Head of Legal Services at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Ms Mutung’a holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. She also holds a Diploma in Legal practice from the Kenya School of Law. She is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

