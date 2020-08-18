EPRA Names Mueni Mutung’a As Acting Director General To Replace Pavel Oimeke

Currently, Ms Mutung’a serves as the Corporation Secretary and Director Legal Affairs.
Mr Omieke’s contract-renewal is currently the subject of a court case, under which conservatory orders have been made and are still pending.
“Ms Mutung’a has had a successful career in legal practice for a period exceeding twenty years. The Board’s choice of Ms. Mutung’a for this role is based upon her seniority in service, and upon a duly-approved succession plan,” said the board chairman Justice Jackton Ojwang.
Ms Mutung’a began her career at Robson Harris & Co. Advocates, and later served as a Legal Officer at Total Kenya Ltd. Prior to joining EPRA, Ms Mutung’a was the Corporation Secretary and Head of Legal Services at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).
Ms Mutung’a holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi. She also holds a Diploma in Legal practice from the Kenya School of Law. She is a member of the Law Society of Kenya and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries.
