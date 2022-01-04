EPRA Exposes Petrol Stations Found Selling Adulterated Fuel

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has released a list of petrol stations found selling adulterated fuel in various parts of the country in a recent crackdown.

In a public notice on Tuesday, January 4, EPRA also exposed petrol stations found selling export bound motor fuels in the local market in contravention of the law.

The 19 petrol stations were flagged between October and December 2021.

During the period, EPRA said, a total of 5,242 tests were conducted at 1,100 Petroleum sites.

From the tests, 98.27 per cent of the sites were found to be compliant.

“However, tests from Nineteen (19) sites turned out to be non-compliant,” the notice reads.

In some of the stations, the authority said it had detected Kerosene marker dilution.

Others were found to be offering for sale Diesel or Petrol containing high sulphur content which has a negative impact on the effectiveness of emission control systems.

Other stations were found selling Super Petrol and Diesel meant for export.

Four of the stations in Vihiga, Homabay, Tharaka Nithi and Marsabit counties were allowed to reopen after paying taxes and penalties of between Ksh50,000 and Ksh251,000

The rest remain closed.

The non-compliant petrol stations are:

Jabura Filling Station – Kibos (Kisumu County) Letesh Filling Station – Gachie (Kiambu) Al – Marshidy Filling Station – Wajir (Wajir) Mitango Filling Station -Nguni (Kitui) Evolving Filling Station – Majengo (Vihiga) Raywen Filling Station – Makindu (Makueni) Eric Ouma Filling Station – Omoya (Homabay) Yemenia Filling Station – Kiritiri (Embu) Patience Filling Station – Tunyai (Tharaka Nithi) Lake Oil Mtwapa Service Station – Mtwapa (Kilifi) Hass Petroleum – Marsabit Service Station (Marsabit) In God We Trust Filling Station – Othoo (Migori) Bunde Filling Station – Othoo (Migori) Chabera Filling Station – Chabera (Homabay) Chebarbar Filling Station – Chebarbar (Nandi) Sidex Filling Station -Tabuga (Nakuru) Ombac Filling Station, Joska – Joska (Machakos) Kamburu Service Station, Masinga – Masinga (Machakos) Peak Oil Limited Filling Station, Masinga – Masinga (Masinga)

The authority urged Kenyans to be vigilant and report suspected cases of non-compliance through email enforcement@epra.go.ke or hotline number 0709 336 000 for investigations.

