EPRA Director General Pavel Oimeke Set To Be Thrown Out

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) Director General Pavel Oimeke could soon be thrown out and his replacement appointed soon, Kahawa Tungu understands.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that the board held an emergency meeting over the weekend, after Oimeke was arrested last week over bribery allegations.

According to the Ethics and anti-corruption Commission (EACC), Oimeke received a bribe of Ksh200,000 to approve the reopening of a fuel station in Oyugis, Homa Bay County, which the authority had closed.

Following his arrest on Thursday night, Oimeke was detained at the EACC basement cells, awaiting arraignment.

Oimeke’s first term at the helm expired on August 1, but was reappointed for another three-year-term on July 27.

However, a petitioner, Emannuel Wanjala, moved to court to block his re-appointment, accusing him of colluding with illegal LPG dealers, nepotism, tribalism and favouritism.

Omieke’s appointment was hence shelved, awaiting hearing and determination of the case.

In her ruling, Justice Hellen Wasilwa dismissed Wanjala’s petition for lack of merit and ordered the immediate reinstatement of Oimeke.

“In the circumstances, I found that the application did not have merit and therefore I dismissed it and ordered that the status quo of the first respondent be reinstated immediately as the DG. I had stayed that position because I thought that he had not been appointed, but he has been appointed and rightly so. And therefore he is reinstated as the DG effective immediately,” ruled Justice Wasilwa.

The court also found that the evidence relied upon by the petitioner was obtained illegally, hence, could not be relied upon.

While he was in suspension for two months, Mueni Mutung’a was appointed by the board as the acting director general.

It is likely that Mutung’a could be appointed in Oimeke’s place, if the board agrees to throw him out.

