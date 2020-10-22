Not Yet Out Of The Woods For EPRA Boss Pavel Oimeke As Petitioner Files Ouster Appeal

Petitioner Emmanuel Wanjala has appealed against a High Court decision that allowed Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director General Pavel Oimeke to be appointed for a second term.

Mr Wanjala’s earlier application was dismissed by High Court Judge Justice Hellen Wasilwa, in what she said was lack of merit, and ordered immediate reinstatement of Mr Oimeke.

“Take notice that the petitioner herein being dissatisfied with the judgement and order given by Hon Justice Hellen Wasilwa, intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the whole of the said judgment and order thereof,” said Wanjala.

Oimeke’s first term at the helm was set to expire on August 1, but was reappointed for another three-year-term on July 27.

Read: Troubled EPRA Boss Pavel Oimeke Reinstated

Wanjala moved to court to block his re-appointment, accusing him of colluding with illegal LPG dealers, nepotism, tribalism and favouritism.

“In the circumstances, I found that the application did not have merit and therefore I dismissed it and ordered that the status quo of the first respondent be reinstated immediately as the DG. I had stayed that position because I thought that he had not been appointed, but he has been appointed and rightly so. And therefore he is reinstated as the DG effective immediately,” ruled Justice Wasilwa.

The court also found that the evidence relied upon by the petitioner was obtained illegally, hence, could not be relied upon.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) confirmed it had not received any complaints against him over corruption or breaching the ethical requirements of the constitution.

In August, Mueni Mutung’a was appointed by the board as the acting director general after Oimeke’s appointment was shelved.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu