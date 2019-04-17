Actor Ephy Saint In Social Media Spat With Baby Mama, Chantelle Petit

Former Tahidi High actor Ephy Saint was in a heated social media spat with ex-girlfriend and baby mama Chantelle Petit.

Chantelle detailed her turbulent times with the actor who she described as a pathological liar who has cheated on her with a number of women.

Booboo’s mother has had at least four surgeries to reconstruct her perineum, vulva and vagina; all of which she had to undergo after giving birth.

Her hospital was through the roof prompting her to seek help from Kenyans on social media. She needed to raise Sh2 million to offset the bill.

Now a proud mother, Chantelle who also happens to be a vlogger, is not afraid to talk about the emotional turmoil that she went through in the hands of her ex-lover.

In a series of Instagram posts that have since been pulled down, she noted that her relationship with Saint was bumpy more so because he lied about being married.

“My baby daddy has been talking trash about me on the web and I’m fed up. He is a pathological liar who has hurt so many women over the years. I think it’s time to expose him because I’m tired of the mind games he plays,” she wrote.

“He told me countless times he was single and there was no one in his life. He made believe that I’m the love of his life I believed him. I loved him dearly with all my heart,” she continued.

She struggled with leaving the relationship specially because she was just four months pregnant and was scared for her unborn child.

So bad were things that at some point she tried taking her life. With a knife in hand, she said, Saint recorded one of the lowest moments of her life. He threatened to release the videos.

Soon after going public about the situation with the baby daddy, women who Saint owe money reached out to her.

Not going down without a fight, Saint has denied the allegations but has admitted to being depressed hence his actions.

He did however accused the mother of his child of clout chasing.

“Name dropping is a way of clout chasing so I choose not to name drop no one, I raise my daughter alone of course with help but I have changed more diapers than most men double my age. I am the best dad ever but a sh*t husband I have been told, I own no one and no one owns me, we complement each other after having whole life separate. Those who know me matter and those who don’t know me well don’t matter,” he wrote.

