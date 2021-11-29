New Zealand Entrepreneur Jake Millar who Founded Sh1.2 Billion Company Dies in Kenya

A renowned New Zealand entrepreneur, Jake Millar who founded Sh1.2 billion startups has died in Kenya aged 26 years.

According to reports on Twitter, Millar who founded Oompher and Unfiltered start-up companies while he was still a teenager was found dead today, Monday 29, 2021.

Kahawa Tungu cannot, however, authenticate the cause of his death although speculations on social media reveal that it could have been an accident or suicide.

Millar created a brand with his name when he was aged 8 years studying at Christchurch Boys High School.

His start-up Oompher showcased motivational videos from influential people in the society while Unfiltered focused on live events within and outside its country. The startups caught the attention of the government and were later sold to the state at a six-figure-sum.

Ideally, Millar has been part of several other good causes in New Zealand hence earning an ambassadorial title for Lifeline which is an organization aimed at fitting suicide in the country. He has raised over Sh2 billion in support of the same.

He has however faced backlash on several occasions over his startups. For instance, he jetted in Kenya in March this year with reports indicating that he was hiding to avoid backlash from people after his businesses started struggling.

A statement by the New Zealand Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed his death adding that relevant aid is being provided to the family.

“The Ministry is aware of what happened and the death of Jake Millar and is currently providing assistance to his family,” it said in a statement.

Horrible to hear the news of Jake Millar. I was about his age when I faced my first startup failure where I took angel capital. I know all too well the pace at which people turn from your biggest supporters into a lynch mob and I know firsthand the mental damage it does. — Abbe_Hyde (@abbe_hyde) November 29, 2021

