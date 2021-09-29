Engin Firat Names Harambee Stars Team For Mali Double Header

New Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat has named a 34-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Mali in Morocco (Away) and Nairobi.

The coach has recalled Spain-based Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng who plays in South Africa, and goalkeeper Faruk Shikhalo who all featured in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad. Joash Onyango of Simba FC in Tanzania is also recalled to the squad, for the first time since March.

Richard Odada, who made his first senior start in the opening match of the campaign against Uganda, is also selected.

Local-based players enter camp on Thursday, September 30, 2021, in Nairobi. Foreign-based players will link up with the team based on their league commitments over the weekend.

Harambee Stars play Mali away, in Morocco, on October 7, before traveling back for the home match on October 10, 2021. The team leaves for Morocco on October 4, 2021.

Kenya is currently second on the standings on two points, two behind leaders Mali, and level on points with Uganda.

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)

Defenders

Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)

Midfielders

Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regean Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

