Eng. Kung’u Ndung’u Appointed New KeNHA Director-General

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has appointed Engineer Kung’u Ndung’u as Director-General of the Kenya National Highways Authority(KeNHA) in place of Peter Mundinia who retired.

Until his appointment, Eng. Kungu Ndungu was the Director Road Asset and Corridor Management in KeNHA.

The appointment takes effect on October 8, 2021.

“Eng Ndungu is well versed with various aspects of roads engineering and road sector management in Kenya. He has been responsible for large road development projects and maintenance and further demonstrated to the Board his knowledge and the qualities of leadership and management which covered prudent financial management human resource management and governance,” said the CS in a statement.

The 49-year-old engineer obtained an Executive MBA from the Jomo Kenyatta University and a Bachelor of Science Civil Engineering degree from the University of Nairobi in 1997.

“On behalf of the ministry, and the Board of KeNHA, I wish to congratulate Eng Ndungu on his appointment and wish him success in his new role. We are confident that Eng. Ndungu will continue to building organisational capabilities, accountability and successful business delivery at KeNHA,” added Macharia.

