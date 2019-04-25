Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) Changes Name To Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has changed its name to Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

This follows coming to effect of the Energy Act, 2019.

“We wish to notify the public that the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is transitioning into the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), established under the Energy Act 2019,” said the commission in a public notice posted on their Facebook Page.

The commission also changed its social media pages to EPRA, in relation to the same.

The Energy Bill was signed into law by the President Uhuru Kenyatta in March, which calls for an integrated national energy plan every three years. ERC was established under the Energy Act, 2006 in a bid to regulate the electrical energy, petroleum and related products, renewable energy and other forms of energy. The commission is also mandated to protect the interests of consumer, investor and other stakeholder interests. Read: Kisumu County Set To Lose Over Ksh260 Million In Governor’s House Scandal It also reviews fuel prices on the 14th day of every month, in line with the energy data it collects both locally and internationally.

The law also focuses on climate change in line with global protocols and obligations which the country has signed.

The Act includes coal as one of the energy resources to be considered in energy planning. The new law now requires inclusive consultation with the relevant stakeholders in developing and reviewing of energy plans. It also requires that inputs from county energy plans are taken into account. The law also gives priority to geothermal, wind and solar energies, all which will be spearheaded by EPRA.