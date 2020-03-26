Energy Regulatory Authority Issues New Directives On Gas Prices

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued new directives regarding the purchasing and refilling of gas and their prices.

This is in reference to traders who have hiked gas cylinder prices amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Through a statement dated March 26, 2020, EPRA has indicated that it is aware of hiked gas prices adding that it has initiated measures to ensure transparency and authenticity.

In a bid to address the issue, the regulatory authority has stated that receipts will be issued to anyone purchasing or refilling a cylinder, with details of their name, address, telephone number of both consumer and retailer, brand, transaction, serial number and weight in KGs indicated.

“EPRA has received reports that a section of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) traders are arbitrarily hiking prices at retail points,” reads the statement in part.

It adds, “Accordingly, and in order to ensure transparency in retail prices of LPG, traders are required to issue receipts for all LPG transactions in compliance with regulation 19(7) of the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations of 2019.”

These measures, according to the EPRA are expected to flash out cartels in the business and weed out greedy vendors who have taken advantage of COVID-19 menace in the country.

In addition, EPRA has released hotline numbers where cases of hiked prices and non-compliance to guidelines and regulations can be reported.

The contacts are, ” 0708 444 000 OR 0709 336 000 Or through [email protected]

“EPRA shall not hesitate to take stern action including revocation of licenses for traders who will not adhere to these guidelines,” reads an excerpt of the statement sent out by the energy regulator.

Traders caught up in non-compliance might risk having their business licenses revoked.