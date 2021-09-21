Energy CS Keter Declines to Appear Before Senate in Fuel Prices Probe

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter on Tuesday failed to appear before the Senate to respond to questions regarding hiked fuel prices.

The CS had been summoned to appear before a committee of the Whole House alongside his Petroleum counterpart John Munyes.

But he declined the invitation saying the matter falls within the Ministry of Petroleum.

On the other hand, CS Munyes asked the House to postpone the meeting citing foreign travel.

Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, who chairs the Energy Committee, had convened the meeting to probe the rise in fuel prices in the September review.

This follows the removal of the fuel subsidy on Tuesday, September 14, that saw pump prices hit a historic high.

The subsidies amounted to Ksh7.10 on a litre of petrol, Ksh9.90 on diesel and Ksh11.36 on kerosene.

Following the changes, a litre of super petrol, diesel and kerosene is now retailing at Ksh134.72, Ksh115.60 and Ksh110.82 respectively in Nairobi.

Following the hike, it is expected that the cost of living is set to increase since a big part of the Kenyan economy is diesel-driven.

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 0.72% from US$ 552.35 per cubic metre in July 2021 to US$ 548.36 per cubic metre in August 2021; Diesel decreased by 4.81% from US$ 514.25 per cubic metre to US$ 489.51 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 0.96% from US$ 493.45 per cubic metre to US$ 498.19 per cubic metre.

Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga and trade unionist Francis Atwoli are among leaders who have condemned the hike in fuel prices.

