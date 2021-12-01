Endebess MP Pukose’s Vehicle Bursts into Flames, Police Probing Incident

DCI detectives are probing an incident in which Endebess MP Robert Pukose’s vehicle burst into flames.

The legislator’s double cabin pick up truck was reduced to ashes moments after the driver, Amos Maragach, parked it a few metres from his boss’s home.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Maragach said he had rushed back into the house only to find the vehicle on fire. It was raining, he said.

“I had parked the car at the usual car park after my morning errands and went to my house a few metres from the MPs residence and was shocked to see the double cabin in flames,” the driver said.

“I was surprised to see the car burning while it is raining, I am wondering what could have transpired as it has burned to a shell.”

Efforts by neighbours to put out the fire proved futile.

Confirming the incident was sub-county police commander Selassio Muriithi who noted that investigations into the matter had kicked off.

“We received the report from the driver and visited the scene to ascertain what transpired and true we found the shell of the car with smoke smouldering from it,” Mr Muriithi said.

Pukose on his part urged residents to remain calm as investigative authorities look into the incident.

He also asked the people to refrain from speculating about the cause of fire.

“Let’s remain calm and give the relevant authorities time to do their investigations and stop speculating on what could have transpired,” Pukose said.

