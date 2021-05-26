End of the Road for Apple Products ‘Dealer’ ‘Badman Anchor’ Conning Kenyans Online

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a man who has been defrauding members of the public by posing as a dealer in high-end mobile phones and associated products.

According to the DCI, the man identified as Ochokol Victor Maina alias ‘Badman Anchor’ has been running several Instagram pages including Bakcell Apple store and Netsol Apple store where he poses as a genuine dealer.

Maina was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday after victims who had been defrauded hundreds of thousands filed numerous complaints with the DCI.

“The suspect, who poses as a genuine trader dealing in iPhones and other Apple products was arrested on charges of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the penal code,” the statement reads.

He will be arraigned in court today, May 26 to answer to fraud charges.

“Members of the public are advised not to purchase products from unverified traders who have flooded the online market, taking advantage of them. Kindly reach us through our anonymous toll free line 0800 722 203, to make your reports on criminal activities happening in your area,” DCI added.

In March this year, the directorate warned members of the public against purchasing electronics from unscrupulous dealers as online fraud cases continue to rise.

In a series of tweets, DCI urged buyers to desist from purchasing gadgets such as laptops, mobile phones and TV sets from individuals without a fixed address with requisite authorization such as licenses, permits and other statutory approvals.

The DCI also said that upon purchase of any of the electronics, one should insist on a receipt which should be photographed and stored securely.

The DCI said there was a huge risk in purchasing devices from suspicious individuals or outlets as most source their products by violently robbing, maiming or killing their victims. Possession of the items could also leave you on the wrong side of the law.

“When detectives forensically investigate & find you in possession of such said devices, by the time it is established that you were not involved in the crime, you may have suffered immensely,” said DCI.

