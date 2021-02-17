End Of The Road For 5-member Gang Linked To Little Cab Carjacking Incidents In Kiambu

Police are holding a five-member gang linked to carjacking incidents in Kiambu County.

The five, Peter Njoroge Kirika, John Muchoki Gatuhu, John Kimani Nganga, Peter Mwangi Murima and Benson Itimu Kariuki, were arrested on Monday following a robbery with violence incident that was reported on Wednesday, February 10.

The vicious gang that operated between Githurai, Ruiru and Kirigiti in Kiambu targeted Little Cab drivers.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the gang was organized in such a way that one of them posed like a usual cab passenger but once inside the cab, he squeezed the victim’s neck from the back seat and commandeered the car to a secluded area where his accomplices joined him.

Read: Police Kill Most Wanted Gangster In Mombasa

“The driver is then robbed of his valuables after being assaulted and his vehicle vandalized,” DCI said on Wednesday morning.

A five-member gang that has terrorised taxi operators leaving them devastated and with no means of livelihood, has finally been brought to book. The vicious gang that operates between Githurai, Ruiru and Kirigiti in Kiambu targets Little Cab drivers. pic.twitter.com/yusaPRSBCD — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 17, 2021

On February 10, one of the thugs using a fake identity requested to be taken to Kirigiti from Githurai Kimbo, to allegedly pick his ailing mother who needed urgent medical attention.

The unsuspecting cab driver then set off for the journey but on reaching Kirigiti where they were supposed to pick an ailing woman, a male adult emerged and entered the vehicle instead. The vehicle was then commandeered to Sasisni coffee bushes where three more thugs emerged.

Read Also: Four Suspected Gangsters Shot Dead Along Juja Road

The criminals then vandalised the vehicle making away with the headlights and taillights, side mirrors, mirror switches, car battery and the spare wheel.

The victim reported the incident and police launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

“No sooner had detectives completed their investigations on this incident, than the gang carjacked two other cab drivers in a similar fashion, robbing them off their valuables before vandalising their vehicles & abandoning them in Mwihoko, Githurai in the dead of the night, ” added DCI.

The five were arrested by detectives based in Githurai and Ruiru following intelligence leads.

Read Also: Gangster In Kasarani Robbery Unmasked As Ex-Kamiti Prison Convict

According to the DCI, three of the suspects are ex-convicts for various capital offences including robbery with violence and murder.

“The miscreants are well organized, complete with a specialized mechanic who vandalizes a vehicle within minutes of a carjacking and a customer relations expert, who lures unsuspecting taxi drivers to their trap, ” said DCI.

A vehicle used by the gang, assorted allen keys, screwdrivers and sacks for carrying vandalised motor vehicle parts were also recovered.

Read Also: 2 Police Officers Shot Dead In Dandora After Ambush By Gangsters

Also recovered were original identity cards belonging to victims of crime, used to register SIM cards and lure unsuspecting cab drives a mobile phone for making taxi requests.

The five were arraigned in a Kiambu court on Wednesday and police granted 10 days to complete investigations.

“Should you have any information that may assist us in establishing where the stolen parts are sold, #FichuakwaDCI, 0800 722 203, ” said DCI.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu