Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no To Be Arraigned Over Mama Ngina Slur

Johanna Ng’eno, Emurua Dikirr MP who was arrested yesterday following claims of incitement is set to be arraigned today at Nakuru Law Courts.

The MP is currently being held at Central Police Station, Nakuru.

In a dramatic account of events following his arrest, his supporters took to the streets to protest with the crowds consisting of boda boda riders.

Reports indicate the police had a tough time controlling the crowds hence they were forced to fire in the air to disperse theM. Consequently, a good number of motorcycles were damaged in the fracas.

In videos circulated online, Nge’no was captured accusing the government of oppression and intimidation.

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land. This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator said.

There shouldn't be a Decent language/way to address your Oppressors,Oscar Sudi and Johanna Ngeno Nailed it!#InvestigateDCIsFatuma ,Mama Ngina,Malala#InfinixZero8KE pic.twitter.com/4euH5CsGLR — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles6) September 7, 2020

His sentiments however have been labeled as an incitement to his constituents against President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family during a visit to Kiminnet in Transmara.

He further warned Uhuru to run the state constitutionally or go to Gatundu (home), adding that the President should not dictate who will succeed him, “and cannot threaten us”.

