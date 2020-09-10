Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Nge’no Released On Sh1 Million Cash Bail

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno has been released on Sh1 million cash bail in hate speech case after spending 2 nights in Nakuru Central Police Station.

This comes after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji okayed his prosecution for making utterances intended to stir ethnical animosity.

The DPP further indicated that the MP will also face criminal charges since his actions may open old wounds and incite different communities in the Mau area considering it has been an area of contention.

Nge’no was arrested on Monday and arraigned at Nakuru Law Courts where he denied all charges.

In videos circulated online, the MP was captured accusing the government of oppression and intimidation.

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land. This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator said.

Nge’no had called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to run the state constitutionally or go to Gatundu (home), adding that the President should not dictate who will succeed him, “and cannot threaten us”.

Following his utterances, the independency party KANU resolved to expel him for what was termed as an attack on the President’s family.

In a statement on Tuesday, KANU Secretary General Nick Salat, while apologizing to the Head of State on behalf of the party, said the party has severed links with the MP over the remarks deemed offensive.

“The way Johanna Ngeno has behaved; we have no choice as KANU but to part ways with him. He has to go back and seek the mandate of the people of Emuruar Dikirr,” said Salat.

