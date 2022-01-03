Employee Risks Five-Month Jail Term For Beating Up Employer

An employee was on Monday charged for assaulting her employer for allegedly forcing her to sign a document after termination of employment.

Eveline Adhiambo was charged before Kibera senior principal magistrate Esther Boke. Adhiambo pleaded guilty to the charges.

The accused is said to have committed the offence on December 4 at Mary Wangui’s salon located along Gitanga road in Kileleshwa.

“She fired her from employment and paid her some Sh14,390 for being abusive to some clients and at the same time she deducted her some money since she had not worked for some days,” prosecutor Nancy Kerubo told the court.

The court heard that the accused was ordered to pack her things before she was handed a document to sign.

“She paid her and directed her to pack and leave but before that she gave her a certain book to sign which Adhiambo declined and continued packing her items to leave the place,” Boke heard.

The prosecution added, “Adhiambo grabbed Wangui by her hair and wrestled her to the ground and assaulted her. The security guards who around came to her rescue.”

The matter was reported to Kileleshwa police station leading to the accused person’s arrest. Wangui was on the other hand treated at Mbagathi Hospital.

Adhiambo who pleaded for a lenient sentence was ordered to pay a Sh20,000 fine or spend five months behind bars.

