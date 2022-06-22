in SPORTS

Employee Crashes Sh244M Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron

Cristiano car
Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo. [Photo Courtesy]

Men love their toys, more than even women, some say. For superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, they posses top end luxury cars that match their wealth and status.

The Portuguese superstar is said to be owning over 20 luxurious cars; one of them, a Bugatti Veyron worth Ksh244 was however badly damaged by an employee.

A tweep, nonetheless, feels it should not be a big as the car is most likely insured and hence can be fixed or replaced.

Ronaldo’s “£1.7million Bugatti Veyron” should be insured, which means that fixing the car will not cost much; It was obviously an accident so Ronaldo should forgive the employee, fix or replace the damaged car (if necessary), and move on. It’s not easy but it’s the right thing to do.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

