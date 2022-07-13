Empire Star Terrence Howard, Wife Vacation In Uganda

Renowned Hollywood actor Terrence Howard popularly known as Lucious Lyon for his role in Empire and his wife, Mira Cristine Howard are vacationing in Uganda.

The couple is reportedly in Uganda following the invitation of their friend, Frank Tumwebaze who also serves as Uganda’s Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

The couple also met Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni.

They are expected to explore various tourist attractions in the country in a bid to market the country internationally.

Our Guest @terrencehoward & his wife took off time this afternoon after meeting with H.E @KagutaMuseveni to get the #KampalaCity feel. They visited Buganda Road crafts village…

The East African region has been a popular tourist attraction with tourists from different parts of the world paying tribute.

For instance, Man City midfielder Kalvin Philips and his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan have also vacationed in Kenya’s Maasai Mara for two weeks.

The couple visited the country last month and enjoyed their stay at the Maasai Mara National Park in Narok County.

They also visited the Maasai village where they spent time with the Maasais enjoying and learning about their culture.

“The past two weeks we traveled to Kenya on a Safari which was an experience I don’t think we will ever be able to top!! Ashleigh and I absolutely love animals so having the chance to do our best David Attenborough is something we won’t ever forget. Seeing these animals in the wild was unreal!” Philips wrote.

