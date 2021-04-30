Emmy Kosgey’s Brother Meshack Sentenced to Five Years in Jail for Dangerous Driving

Gospel musician Emmy Kosgey’s brother has been sentenced to five years behind bars for dangerous driving.

Meshack Kipkoech is said to have ran over 6-year-old Birion Kinda, on December 25, 2017, along the Nakuru-Mogotio Road.

The convict is said to have caused two more accidents in a span of ten minutes on the same day.

The charge sheet stated that at11.40 am on Christmas Day while driving along the Nakuru-Mogotio Road in Rongai, Kipkoech drove recklessly and hit Kinda as he crossed the road.

Kinda died four days later after sustaining serious injuries.

The deceased’s sister told the court that they had gone to fetch shoes their mother had bought for them. Her brother, she testified, was the first to cross the road.

She pleaded with the driver (Kipkoech) to help take her younger brother to the hospital.

It was on their way to the hospital that Kipkoech hit a motorcycle rider.

Eldama Ravine Senior Principal Magistrate John Tamar said that Kipkoech had prior to his sentencing caused death by dangerous driving.

He was found guilty and was ordered to pay the victim’s mother Sh954,000.

“Consequently and noting that the accused had previous records of causing death by dangerous driving, I sentence the accused to five years imprisonment. In addition and pursuant to Section 76(1) (a) of the Traffic Act part VIII, I cancel his driving licence and declare him disqualified from obtaining another one for a period of 10 years,” stated the court.

Kipkoech pleaded guilty and asked the court for leniency, a prayer the prosecution opposed noting that he had previous convictions of similar offences.

In the 2008 incident, Kipkoech was charged in Traffic case No 1466/ 2008 with the offence of causing death by dangerous driving resulting in the death of a police officer.

He was ordered to pay the deceased mother Mrs Kotete Chebet, after he hit and killed Mr Andrew Cheruiyot, along Mogotio-Marigat road in Baringo.

