Emmanuel Korir Wins Kenya’s First Gold At Tokyo Olympics

After several heartbreaks, Kenya has bagged her first gold medal in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Emmanuel Korir won the men’s 800M race.
Pre-race favorite Ferguson Rotich, after what looked like a poor tactical approach, recovered to win Silver.
Finally Gold 🥇 and silver 🥈 for #TeamKenya in men's 800m finals#YouAreTheReason@TuskerLager @KCS_Kenya @moscakenya pic.twitter.com/45KxeWkHgy
— TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) August 4, 2021
The win means Kenya has won the 800M race at the Olympics for a fourth straight time.
Earlier, Hyvin Kiyeng picked bronze for Kenya in the women’s 3000M Steeplechase in a race won by Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai.
