Emirates Extends Ban on Kenyan Flights Until December 24

Dubai airline Emirates has extended its ban on Kenyan flights.

The ban that was set to last 48-hours will now go on until December 24.

“As per directive from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), all air transport services with inbound and transit passenger movements to the emirate of Dubai from any point in Kenya are temporarily suspended up to and including 24th December,” the airline said on its website.

“Customers will not be accepted for travel on Emirates flights at Nairobi during this time. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to Nairobi remain unaffected,” it added.

Those affected by the move have been asked to hold on to their tickets until the flights resume.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” the airline added.

On Monday, the airline exempted inbound and outbound freighter operations flights, inbound ferry flights and outbound passenger operation flights from the suspension.

It is still not clear why the airline has suspended Kenyan flights, however, the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority introduced new travel requirements for Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and Ethiopia at the beginning of this month.

