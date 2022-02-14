Eminem Takes A Knee During Super Bowl

Eminem took a knee during the Super Bowl LVI half-time show, despite reports claiming that the NFL was trying to stop him from doing so.

It’s not clear what the NFL’s official position on the gesture was beforehand, but reports suggested that they’d asked him not to take a knee during the show.

Em joined an all-star cast on stage for the short medley performance, performing a snippet of ‘Forgot About Dre’ as well as ‘Lose Yourself’.

At one stage, he dropped to one knee in the style that has become symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement, and championed by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Joining Eminem for the groundbreaking performance, which many have described as the greatest Super Bowl half-time show of all time, were Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

50 Cent actually appeared unannounced and hanging upside down by his feet, although that’s another story entirely.

The Super Bowl half-time show is no stranger to controversy, obviously.

In the break between halves at Super Bowl XXXVII, Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson’s breast, then later on in 2012 MIA flipped her middle finger towards the audience during her performance alongside Madonna.

So, that’s potentially why the NFL wouldn’t want anything controversial to happen this year.

Of course, the cast of characters that they chose aren’t exactly shrinking violets when it comes to controversial antics either.

Still, it seemed to go off relatively smoothly and without a hitch, and fans have been absolutely made up with the performance.

One person said: “Best halftime show ever, it’s over”

Another said: “This halftime show is like when you put on your throwback playlist. Best halftime show in years.”

