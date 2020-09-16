Keeper Emiliano Martinez Completes Kshs2.4 Billion Move To Aston Villa From Arsenal

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from fellow Premier League side Arsenal for Kshs 2.4 billion.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who made 23 appearances last season and played in the Gunners’ FA Cup final win over Chelsea, has signed a four-year deal.

Villa manager Dean Smith said Martinez will be a “key player for our club for the long term”.

“It is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn’t yet reached their peak age,” he added.

“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning, top side.”

He is Villa’s third recruit of the summer after striker Ollie Watkins signed from Brentford for a club-record fee and right-back Matty Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest.

