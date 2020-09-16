in SPORTS

Keeper Emiliano Martinez Completes Kshs2.4 Billion Move To Aston Villa From Arsenal

emiliano martinez
Emiliano Martinez Moves To Aston Villa. [Courtesy]

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from fellow Premier League side Arsenal for Kshs 2.4 billion.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who made 23 appearances last season and played in the Gunners’ FA Cup final win over Chelsea, has signed a four-year deal.

Villa manager Dean Smith said Martinez will be a “key player for our club for the long term”.

Read: AFC Leopards Argentine Coach Rodolfo Zapata Allegedly Leaving The Team

“It is rare to be able to buy a top-class goalkeeper who hasn’t yet reached their peak age,” he added.

“We know how highly Arsenal rated him and we watched his outstanding performances last season in a trophy-winning, top side.”

He is Villa’s third recruit of the summer after striker Ollie Watkins signed from Brentford for a club-record fee and right-back Matty Cash arrived from Nottingham Forest.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Arsenal FCAston VillaEmiliano Martinez

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook Undermines Election Campaigns Around The World – Ex-employee

Economist David Ndii, 4 Others Move To Supreme Court To Challenge BBI Constitutional Reforms