Embu Governor Wambora Elected Council of Governors Chair

Embu governor Martin Wambora is the new Council of Governors (CoG) chairperson.

Wambora was battling it out with Kitui’s Charity Ngilu and Dhadho Godhana of Tana River.

In an election that was this morning held at the Movenpick Hotel, Nairobi, Wambora will be deputised by James Ongwae of Kisii county.

Wambora takes over from Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya who has served his maximum two terms.

Ongwae replaces Murang’a’s Mwangi wa Iria who is keen on running for the presidency come 2022.

County bosses serving their second terms in office opted out of the elections with some setting their sights on the presidency.

They include; Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Ali Roba (Mandera), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), and Salim Mvurya (Kwale).

“I will not be a candidate for CoG elections. As a 2022 presidential candidate, I have been advised by my team that serving in the next CoG executive can constitute a conflict of interest,” said Kibwana.

Since 2013, two Jubilee governors Isaac Ruto and Peter Munya have chaired CoG as well as two ODM members, Josphat Nanok (Turkana) and Oparanya.

More follows

