Embu Family Demands Justice for Kin Fatally Shot During Kianjokoma Protests

Another family in Embu is seeking justice following the killing of their kin on August 4.

On the fateful day, protests broke out in at the Kianjokoma shopping centre where two brothers; Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura, had allegedly been killed by the police.

Speaking to KTN News, the victim’s father, Mzee Njiiru said he received the news of his son’s death from his younger brother.

Moses Kimathi was in the area when angry protesters set ablaze a police vehicle at the Manyatta Police Station.

His father had sent him off to cut grass at a farm near the Kianjokoma trading centre.

John Ndwiga, the victim’s younger brother, recalled seeing his brother lying in a pool of blood.

Kimathi had been shot in the head, Ndwiga said.

“I identified Kimathi by the clothes he was wearing. I turned him around a little bit and confirmed he was my brother. I found him shot in the eye, with the bullet exiting through the back of his head, brains damaged,” said Ndwiga.

The family is now demanding answers from the government which they have accuse of downplaying the matter.

“We have not received any information about Kimathi’s death, only the Kianjokoma one is going on. We are sad wondering whether our case was just thrown away. We are pleading with the government to reciprocate the actions it has taken regarding the murder of Embu brothers to our family,” added Ndwiga.

The bereaved family laid their kin to rest on August 14, a day after the burial of the Kianjokoma brothers.

Six officers believed to have been involved in the murder of the brothers are currently cooling their heels at Capital Hill pending completion of investigations.

A Nairobi court allowed police to hold the suspects for 14 days.

