Embu Family Claims Foul Play in Kin’s Mysterious Death

A family in Embu is seeking justice following the mysterious death of their kin, Newton Karish Mugendi alias MC Newto, a popular emcee in the region.

According to reports on social media, Karish was attacked by unknown assailants earlier this week on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was stabbed in the head and upon being rushed to the hospital he succumbed to the injuries.

Trending on Twitter under the hashtag http://justiceformcnewto friends and family want those involved brought to book as they hint that he might have been killed by competitors.

In Embu we are mourning this youth that was so dedicated in what he did. His death has been said to be as a result of mugging but the security personnel in Embu haven't said anything.@KoinangeJeff @OleItumbi @munenemss @bonifacemwangi #Justice4McNewtoh pic.twitter.com/09cTnhBYXQ — Kelvin Gachima (@KGachima) October 15, 2021

The Mcee’s wife, Sarakina Wanjiku has revealed that on the day he was attacked, the two had spent the day indoors before he later went to meet a friend who had been calling him constantly while he refused to pick his calls.

Read: Family Seeking Justice After Teenage Daughter Found Dead in Kakamega

Wanjiku who is expecting a child in a few weeks wants the friend whom her husband had gone to meet with before he was mugged investigated.

“He told me he had decided to see the caller friend, a Mr. Muturi, and told me to take good care of our unborn child and gave me back my ID card that he was the one in possession of for a very long time,” Wanjiku told a local publication.

Karish’s burial has been slated for Tuesday next week with friends and family calling upon relevant authorities to investigate the course of his death and let justice prevail.

Our friend passed on tuesday. Rumors going round is that he was mugged but a goodsamaritan took him to hospital. Guys who found him later found him stiched on the head and with drip on his hand. we demand answers from @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE on what happened#JusticeForMcNewto pic.twitter.com/04d09tIzRi — lè TRÚTH PREZIDENTÉ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@TrUthPreZiDeNte) October 14, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...