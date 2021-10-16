in NEWS

Embu Family Claims Foul Play in Kin’s Mysterious Death

Newton Karish
Newton Karish alias MC Newto (Image/Courtesy)

A family in Embu is seeking justice following the mysterious death of their kin, Newton Karish Mugendi alias MC Newto, a popular emcee in the region.

According to reports on social media, Karish was attacked by unknown assailants earlier this week on Monday, October 11, 2021. He was stabbed in the head and upon being rushed to the hospital he succumbed to the injuries.

Trending on Twitter under the hashtag http://justiceformcnewto friends and family want those involved brought to book as they hint that he might have been killed by competitors.

The Mcee’s wife, Sarakina Wanjiku has revealed that on the day he was attacked, the two had spent the day indoors before he later went to meet a friend who had been calling him constantly while he refused to pick his calls.

Read: Family Seeking Justice After Teenage Daughter Found Dead in Kakamega

Wanjiku who is expecting a child in a few weeks wants the friend whom her husband had gone to meet with before he was mugged investigated.

“He told me he had decided to see the caller friend, a Mr. Muturi, and told me to take good care of our unborn child and gave me back my ID card that he was the one in possession of for a very long time,” Wanjiku told a local publication.

Karish’s burial has been slated for Tuesday next week with friends and family calling upon relevant authorities to investigate the course of his death and let justice prevail.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Newton Karish

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya-Power

Households to Pay More as Power Prices set to Rise in October
Tala

Digital Lending App Tala, Receives Sh16 billion Additional Capital Funding