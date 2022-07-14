Embu Family in Anguish as Twins Disappear on School Opening Day

A family in Embu is in anguish after twin boys went missing under mysterious circumstances.

Leon Macharia and Ryan Mwenda, attend Moi High School Mbiruri and Kangaru High School, respectively, are said to have gone missing from their family home in Rubingazi Estate.

Naisera Muthoni, the 15-year-olds mother, said her sons were supposed to report back to school on Wednesday but were nowhere to be found.

“My sons were ready to go back to school that very day but as I was preparing in my room to escort them, they disappeared. When I came out of my room, I found their items neatly packed but they were nowhere to be seen,” she said.

“We searched for the boys in the neighbourhood and other places but we didn’t find them,” she added.

While her sons did not have any disciplinary issues, she noted that they always wanted to attend the same school.

“The two had been questioning why they were separated while in school. They wanted to study together in school but when they sat for their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams they were admitted to different schools,” she said.

The matter has been reported at the Itabua Police Station.

The parents have also recorded statements.

Ms Muthoni revealed that she had given the boys Sh2,000 pocket money each.

The police are looking for the boys.

