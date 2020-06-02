Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Suspect While She was in Custody

Embu DCIO Jervasio Njeru will spend the night in custody after a woman who was in custody accused him of rape while she was locked up.

According to a police signal from Embu North Sub-County, Jervasio Njeru allegedly raped the woman on the night of 30/31 May. She was being held on a charge of obtaining money by false pretence after a complaint by one Stephen Gathiru Gakaru.

The woman was released on 31st May 2020 on a free bond through OB. No. 21/31/05/2020 after which she was required to appear before the DCI on 2nd June (today).

Forensics experts examined the lady and concluded that her complaint of rape via OB. No. 54/31/05/2020 (recorded at 7 PM on 31st May) was valid, leading to the arrest of DCIO Jervasio Njeru who will be arraigned in court on Wednesday 3rd June.

DCI officers based at the headquarter have indicated that this is not the first such case involving Jervasio Njeru as he was demoted from a senior rank to his current rank after raping a colleague at the DCI headquarters during Ndegwa Muhoro’s reign.

There have been recent accusations of police abusing the rights of those arrested or brutalising Kenyans who might be late to observe the curfew hours.

