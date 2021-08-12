Embu Brothers: Witness Recalls Seeing Cops Assault Duo

The story of two Embu brothers Benson Njiru Ndwiga aged 22 and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga aged 19 found dead after being arrested by police officers for allegedly flouting Covid-19 regulations outraged the whole nation.

The duo who managed a pork business were arrested by officers from Manyatta police station at Kianjokoma shopping centre. They however went missing and were found dead at the Embu mortuary.

Despite the family of the deceased reading foul play in their kins’ deaths, Embu East police boss Emily Ngaruiya insisted that the duo died after jumping out of a moving police vehicle.

An autopsy conducted on the bodies however revealed that the two brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries thus dispensing the report by police that they died after jumping from a moving vehicle.

Read: Two Brothers Arrested for Allegedly Flouting Covid-19 Rules Found Dead in Embu

“As a result of examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was severe injuries due to blunt force,” the pathologist said.

In new revelations, a witness has recounted seeing officers assaulting the duo. According to the witness account, the younger brother Emmanuel was the first to be assaulted, forcing the elder brother Benson to come to his rescue.

The duo were reportedly hit on the head hence lay on the ground motionless. They were then bundled up in the police vehicle and driven to the police station.

The police vehicle was parked near the cells and while other suspects were asked to leave, the two brothers remained in the vehicle.

Read Also: IPOA Investigating Death Of Two Men Whose Bodies Were Retrieved From Thika River

The police vehicle then left with the two siblings leaving the witnesses to assume they were being taken to the hospital after being assaulted. They however were found dead with authorities claiming they jumped from a moving vehicle.

Investigations have already been launched into the circumstances surrounding the two deaths with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) pledging to get to the bottom of the matter.

Njiru was a student at Kabarak University while his younger brother was studying at Don Bosco Technology Training Institute, Karen in Nairobi.

They will be buried on Friday in Kithagari village.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu