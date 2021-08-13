Embu Brothers Killed while in Police Custody Buried in One Grave in Kithagari Village

The burial of two siblings, Benson Njiru Ndwiga and Emmanuel Mutura Ndwiga who were killed while in police custody is ongoing in Kithagari village, Embu County.

In photos circulating on social media, the family of the two siblings is still seeking justice even as arrests of those involved are yet to be made.

The bereaved mother is captured in pain and tears as she received the body of her children. According to the family, the two siblings will be buried in one grave.

Yesterday, a witness recounted seeing officers assaulting the duo. In a police report, the witness intimated that the younger brother Emmanuel was the first to be assaulted, forcing the elder brother Benson to come to his rescue.

He was then reportedly hit on the head leaving him on the ground motionless before being bundled up in the police vehicle and driven to the police station.

The witness further recounted that while other suspects were being taken out of the police vehicle, the two siblings remained and were later driven away before being found dead in Embu mortuary.







Njiru was a student at Kabarak University while his younger brother was studying at Don Bosco Technology Training Institute, Karen in Nairobi.

As we bury these two brothers today who were killed while in police custody, I join the rest of Kenyans to demand Justice for the Kianjokoma Brothers. #JusticeForKianjokomaBrothers pic.twitter.com/BQwG29vcF1 — Road Alerts (@RoadAlertsKE) August 13, 2021

