Embakasi West MP’s Bodyguard Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Two People

A police officer has been arrested after he shot and injured two persons involved in a scuffle in Umoja on Wednesday.

The bodyguard is assigned to Embakasi West MP Mark Mureithi Mwenje.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident started when a gang associated with former area MP George Theuri disrupted a meeting led by Mwenje, setting off a fight at a pool in Umoja 1.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries to the abdomen and thigh.

Mwenje claimed that the Theuri-affiliated youths allegedly stormed the swimming pool area at the nearby National Government Constituency Fund offices.

He explained that he was clearing up structures in the premises in readiness for a bursary issuance exercise on Thursday.

“They stormed the swimming pool whose management is still under the former MP’s people and stopped what we were doing forcing us to retreat into a library,” said Mwenje.

The lawmaker claimed that after attacking them with machetes and other crude weapons, the raucous youths pursued them as they fled to the library area.

He added that they later tried to steal a gun from his bodyguard but were unsuccessful.

The bodyguard at that point shot two of the alleged assailants.

Mwenje asserted that his life was in danger and pleaded with Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to give him adequate protection and step up the investigation into the incident.

Theuri claimed he was at work when the violence and pandemonium broke out and denied any role in the incident.

He asserted, however, that he had been told that the conflicts started when a group of youths started tearing down structures.

Theuri also denounced the shooting, which he attributed to private security rather than police working at any of the constituency’s police stations.

The bodyguard has since been taken into custody and disarmed. He is currently being held at Buruburu Police Station.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...