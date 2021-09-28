in NEWS

Embakasi Man Leaps from 3rd Floor Balcony To Evade Arrest

Police Line [Image/ Courtesy]

A man is nursing grave injuries at the Mama Lucy Hospital after he jumped from the 3rd floor of an apartment in Embakasi in an attempt to evade arrest.

Didmus Mong’are is said to have leapt from his kitchen balcony at the Amani Apartments on Monday.

According to DCI, Mong’are who broke a number of limbs was being sought after by cops for obtaining money by false pretenses.

“Earlier, Sgt (W) Rose Mwanzia had stormed his house at 10am, accompanied by Constable Geoffrey Koros, to arrest him for obtaining money by false pretenses,” said DCI.

“However, in a bid to trick the officers, Mong’are emerged from his bedroom naked, prompting the officers to allow him time to dress up.”

It was after he put on a pair of pants and a shirt that he supposedly jumped from the balcony.

“Determined to accomplish her mission, Sgt (W) Mwanzia, almost followed suit but when she saw the suspect writhing on the ground in pain, opted to take the flight of stairs three at one go to restrain the suspect,” added DCI.

After his recovery, DCI said, Mong’are will answer to charges of obtaining money by false pretenses contrary to section 313 of the Penal code.

