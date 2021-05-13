Embakasi DCIO Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Dead a Watchman at a Kayole Club

The head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Embakasi in Nairobi was on Thursday arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a night guard in Kayole.

Simon Mwongela, who is attached to Embakasi Police Station, is said to have shot dead the security guard after an altercation outside a club and lodging in Masimba area.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) officer, witnesses said, arrived at the joint at around 4am and demanded the guard to open the gate and allow him to have a rest at the lodging.

He had apparently been on a duty overnight.

The guard declined to open the gate saying it was late.

The response irked the cop, who responded by shooting at the gate in an attempt to force it open.

The bullet hit the guard in the chest. He died on the spot.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered a probe into the incident.

“He has been arrested for among others probe into murder and misuse of his weapon,” said Mutyambai.

Meanwhile, the police are set to arraign the police boss in court and are expected to ask for more time to hold the suspect pending completion of investigations into the killing.

