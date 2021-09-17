Embakasi Cop Arrested for Allegedly Being in Possession of 2,040 Bullets

A police inspector attached to Embakasi B-Campus in Nairobi is in custody over 2,040 bullets found in a vehicle in Mihango, Embakasi on Thursday.

David Okoth was apprehended by DCI Ruai officers for being in possession of the 7.62mm bullets which were discovered in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer.

The saloon car had been left unattended opposite Be Energy Petrol Station on the Eastern Bypass when occupants of an unidentified white vehicle started shooting at it.

The Mitsubishi Lancer had been shot at at least twenty times and had its windscreen shattered.

“Some of the fired bullets exited through the vehicle’s windscreen, which was badly damaged,” police said.

Two other vehicles parked near the Mitsubishi Lancer were also shot at, said the police.

“The G –Touring had a bullet hole in the rear windscreen while the Vitz had a bullet hole in the right rear door,” police added.

Inside the abandoned vehicle were thirty four cartons, with each box containing sixty 7.62mm rounds of ammunition.

Okoth is set to appear at the Makadara law courts.

