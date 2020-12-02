in NEWS

Mombasa Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka Dies At Karen Hospital

Mombasa Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka has passed away.

Michieka died while receiving treatment at the Karen Hospital, the Kenya Judges and Magistrates Association Secretary-General Derrick Kuto confirmed.

“He passed on this morning (Wednesday, December 2) while receiving treatment at Karen Hospital, Nairobi. His body is being taken to Montezuma Funeral Home. We have lost a brother, a friend and a diligent colleague. He is an irreplaceable pillar. I wish to convey our condolences to the family and friends,” said Kuto.

More follows

