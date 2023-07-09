Elton John Bids Goodbye to Fans During Farewell Tour

British singer Elton John’s extended farewell tour came to an end in Stockholm on Saturday night with one of his biggest hits, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

The legendary artist promised millions of his fans that they will always be in his “head, heart, and soul.”

The 76-year-old singer has performed approximately 4,600 times all over the world throughout a remarkable career spanning 50 years.

He has also won at least five Grammy awards.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you’ve been absolutely magnificent,” he said.

Elton paid a moving ode to his current band and crew, some of whom have been on the road with him for a considerable amount of time.

“They’re really incredible. And they are the best, I tell you, the best.”

He kicked off his show with Bennie and the Jets, and performed some of his other hits including Philadelphia Freedom, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind.

This was the second night of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which started in North America in 2018.

One of the highlights of the world-wide tour, which saw him perform for more than six million fans, was his headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival last month.

Chris Martin, a member of the band told Elton: “From all the bands and artists you’ve helped and inspired, we love you so much.

“We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you’ve been kind to anybody.”

Billboard magazine reports that Elton’s show is the first to reach ticket sales of 900 million US dollars.

