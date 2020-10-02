Elsa Majimbo’s Star Shines Brighter as she Clinches E! People’s Choice Awards Nomination

19-year-old Elsa Majimbo’s star continues to shine brighter as she clinches E! People’s Choice Awards among some of the most influential influencers.

In an announcement made on Instagram, the young comic expressed her excitement as she called upon her fans to vote and help her bag the award.

“I am so excited and shocked to announce that I have been nominated E! Peoples Choice Awards in the category of African Social Star. While I don’t know how I got here so quickly, what I do know is I wouldn’t have gotten here without all of your support. So please continue to show me your support by voting for me with up to 25 votes a day, link in my bio,” she wrote.

This comes barely a month after Majimbo bagged an ambassadorial role with Rihanna’s Fenty where she is to showcase the brand’s glasses in every shade.

“Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone!” read the tweet on Fenty’s official page.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, social media users were left in stitches as she created funny content while eating chips.

Wearing black sunglasses and crunching on snacks, Majimbo definitely made life enjoyable during the quarantine period.

A further trip to her Instagram details funny videos of wanting to get rich without necessarily going to work. Ultimately, she pokes fun into not wanting to spend time with people, but wanting a boyfriend or not wanting to Zoom every day, but wanting to still be connected.

Here are some reactions following her nomination:

You can also vote for @ElsaAngel19 here. 👉🏾 https://t.co/PI3vtbTr24 Up to 25 votes a day!

Just slide that thing mpaka mwisho!#ElsaMajimbo #AfricanSocialStar pic.twitter.com/vXADqtjclO — Patricia Kihoro (@Misskihoro) October 2, 2020

#ElsaMajimbo is always succeeding despite being hated by most Kenyans. South Africa has embraced her as one of their own and look how she's grown. We Kenyans are the problem, if we supported our own, we'd be very far. — PETERKIN. (@PeterkinNzomo) October 2, 2020

The only people out here carrying Kenya internationally…

Y'all better show some respect when you mention #khaligraphjones and #Elsamajimbo RRSPECT THESE NIGGAS!!! pic.twitter.com/4T0bdkh471 — Butter_Bullet 🇰🇪 (@ButterBullet_) October 1, 2020

