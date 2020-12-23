Elsa Majimbo Speaks On Trolls, Parents Demanding She Stops Sharing Content On Social Media

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo was once asked by her parents to stop sharing content on social media.

The award winning comedian told British Supermodel Naomi Campbell on her show, No Filter, that her parents thought the videos were affecting her education.

Asked how her parents found out that she was sharing content on social media, Majimbo said her kin’s friends “snitched” on her.

“Their friends told them. So my mum and dad told me, “Hey, first of all these videos are affecting your education and we might not like the content you post”,” she told Campbell.

The solution to her problem, she said was blocking her parents’ friends.

“I sat down and listened and after that conversation, I went to my room and blocked all their friends because I knew they are the only ones who had access.

“I was like, if my dad doesn’t know, it won’t hurt him. I will be happy and he will be happy. It is a win-win,” she said.

Asked which video she likes best, Majimbo said it was one about the “Pandemic”.

“It is a Pandemic! Every time someone wanted to see me, they would be like “Are you home?” I’d be like, “Yeah, but it is a Pandemic!” And that’s how I came up with that video.”

Campbell sought to find out if the journalism student felt the support from Kenyans, to which she said, “No. Not really.”

“Kenya is my home. You get an attachment to your home but I will say the place that has brought me down the most is Kenya,” she confessed.

