Elsa Majimbo, Hellen Obiri Bag Forbes Woman Africa Awards

Internet sensation Elsa Majimbo and World 5000m Champion Hellen Obiri have been announced as winners of Forbes Woman Africa.

The award is focused on recognizing those who advocate for positive change to economic and social transformation globally.

The awards celebrate African women who inspire confidence through rewriting the narrative, leaders who advocate positive change and are committed to economic and social transformation on the continent especially in a Covid recovery phase.

Majimbo has bagged the Entertainer Award while Obiri won the sports category which was announced following a dynamic two-day virtual interaction.

Taking to Twitter, Renuka Methil, the managing editor congratulated the winners for shining in their respective areas despite the challenging times of COVID-19.

“I’d like to congratulate all the 2021 award winners for being such incredible leaders in their respective fields, particularly after such a tumultuous year,” Renuka Methil said.

The other winners in different categories are:

FWA Young Achievers Award: Rabia Ghoor, Founder of Swiitch Beauty

FWA Social Impact Award: Isabelle Kamariza, Founder of Solid’Africa

FWA Technology and Innovation Award: Temie Giwa Tubosun, Founder of Lifebank

FWA Academic Excellence Award: Professor Rudo Mathivha, Academic Head of Intensive Care Services at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

FWA Business Woman of the Year: Ada Osakwe, Founder of Agrolay Ventures

FWA Lifetime Achievement Award: H.E. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, former president of Liberia

