Elsa Majimbo Bags E! People’s Choice Award For African Social Star

Elsa Majimbo has won the E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

The 19-year-old comic star made the announcement on social media as she thanked those who voted for her.

“I WON THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD!!!!!

“I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT!!! A big thank you to @eentertainment for recognizing game,” Majimbo wrote on Twitter.

I WON THE E! PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾

I LITERALLY COULD NOT HAVE DONE IT WITHOUT ALL YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT!!! A big thank you to @eentertainment for recognizing game 🕶 pic.twitter.com/GCsCna6BJ7 — Elsa Majimbo 🇿🇦 (@ElsaAngel19) November 9, 2020

Her quirky short videos have caught the attention of international stars such as Lupita Nyong’o, Steve Harvey, Snoop Dogg among others.

With a growing fan base, the young comedienne recently bagged an ambassadorial role with pop singer, Rihanna’s Fenty where she is to showcase the brand’s glasses in every shade.

“Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone!” read a tweet on Fenty’s official page.

Majimbo, many would attest, kept the world entertained especially when the Coronavirus pandemic first hit.

Wearing dark sunglasses and crunching on snacks, Majimbo definitely made life bearable during the quarantine period.

Here are some congratulatory messages:

Congratulations, our child and I are proud of you😇 pic.twitter.com/6HbNXMlbgM — Don Jaccojwang (@omondiJdonaldo) November 9, 2020

